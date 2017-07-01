× Brian Head Fire spreads across 60-thousand acres; now 60% contained

SOUTHERN UTAH – As the Brian Head fire continues to grow, firefighters are increasing containment as well.

At 60-thousand acres covered and 60-percent contained, fire officials estimate the blaze should be fully contained by July 15.

Crews plan on using today’s low winds to complete suppression actions for the Paragonah Watershed. Authorities also say patrols will monitor around the town of Brian Head and take action to check fire spread in 2nd Left Hand Canyon.

The town of Brian Head lifted evacuations Friday morning. The Brian Head Fire burned close to town, but thanks to the work of firefighters, it was held off.

Only one cabin in the area burned down, while the fire claimed 13 cabins total. Now, the fire is moving to the north, and crews are making progress to contain the southern edge that borders the town.

Highway 143 is still closed clear out to Parowan in the west, and Panguitch Lake Resort in the east, Highway 148 is open to the south through Cedar Breaks National Monument.