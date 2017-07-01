40 gallons of lemonade for Brian Head firefighters

In an example of mutual adoration and appreciation, kids and parents made banners and 40 gallons of lemonade for #BrianHeadFire firefighters pic.twitter.com/lx2pG6CIVZ — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 1, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH – As firefighters continue to battle with Brian head, a loving community came together to support the hard-working crews.

According to the tweet from @UtahWildfire, Panguitch children and parents made 40 gallons of lemonade for the firefighters and held up banners in support.

The 60-thousand acre fire is now 60-percent contained thanks to hard work from the firefighting teams.

The US Forest Service says, the increased containment has also allowed resources to be moved to the perimeter of the fire where crews have seen fire growth recently.

Now that evacuations have been lifted, residents and visitors can access Brian Head and Dry Lakes.