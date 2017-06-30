× Seven Peaks in Provo evacuated due to possible chlorine leak; 12 taken to hospitals

PROVO, Utah — Seven Peaks in Provo has been evacuated due to a possible chlorine leak, and firefighters say 12 people, including children, have been transported to hospitals.

Capt. Dean York of the Provo Fire Department said everyone at Seven Peaks, 1330 East 300 North in Provo, was evacuated after a report of chlorine spill. Fox 13 News first heard reports of the evacuation around 5:35 p.m. Friday.

York said the leak has been contained.

Fifteen people reported suffering various symptoms, York said, and a later update from firefighters stated 12 people are being taken to local hospitals due to agitated breathing. The 12 patients being transported include both adults and children.

Video posted by Bryan Fugal shows the scene outside the park as police and firefighters respond.

Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.