Recipe: Sweet Banana Bread

Whitney from The Blonde Who Bakes shared her delicious recipe for Sweet Banana Bread. To see more tips and recipes from her go here.

SWEET BANANA BREAD RECIPE:

COOK TIME: 1 HR - PREP TIME: 15 MIN - COOL TIME: 45 MIN

1 stick of Margarine

1 1/2 C Sugar

1 1/2 C Brown sugar

Cream together in a mixer. ((I prefer KitchenAid. That's what I use for all of my baking needs. You can find them at really any store; Walmart, Costco, Target, William Sonoma, etc..))

Once combined scrape the bowl with a rubber spatula. Once combined,

Add--

2 Lg Eggs

1 1/2 tsp Vanilla

1/4 C Sour Cream

4 Ripe Mashed Bananas

Mix all ingredients in, and add bananas in one by one on medium speed for 20 to 30 seconds. Stop and scrape bowl

Add--

2 1/4 C Flour

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 1/2 tsp Baking Powder

Pinch of Salt

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp Nutmeg

1/2 tsp Cloves

mix for 20 to 40 seconds. Stop mixer and scrape bowl. Mix again for 10 to 15 seconds.

------------------------------------------------------------

Brown Sugar & Oatmeal Coat Recipe:

-1 bag of instant brown sugar oatmeal. I use Quaker Oats Brand.

-1/2 C Brown Sugar

-1/2 C Turbinado Cane Sugar

-1 tsp Cinnamon

Mix together and top banana bread. Use as much as you want. I usually use quite a bit because I like a lot of yummy stuff on my bread.

------------------------------------------------------------

In preparation to bake the bread:

* Prepare loaf pans with baking spray. I prefer Baker's Joy. That baking spray already has flour in it and so you don't have to do anything after you spray your pans.

*Pour batter into prepared pans. With bread batter, I usually fill the pans a little more than halfway. It's usually in between halfway and 3/4's the way full.

* once your batter is in the pans top it with our delicious crumb coat and place it in the oven to bake.

**Bake Large Loaf Pans for about 1hr - or more. It depends on the oven. Just until the top is firm and you can stick a knife in the middle in the center and it comes out clean.

Bake Small loaf pans for about 45 mins to 50 mins or until fully baked. Or until you can stick a knife in the center and it comes out clean.

Once your bread is baked, take it out of the oven and let it cool completely. I let mine cool for 30 minutes to 2 hours. (some people like eating the bread warm, but with this bread, I like mine completely cool! That's when it's the best! At least that's what I think.)