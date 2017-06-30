× Foothill Dr. ramp to I-215 to close for two months

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about an important, long-term ramp closure at Foothill Dr. and I-215 East.

Beginning July 5, the Foothill Dr. ramp to I-215 will be closed through September as crews work to reconstruct the southbound Foothill Dr. bridges over Parleys Way and I-215. The closure will begin before the morning commute Wednesday.

“UDOT recommends that drivers rethink their trips: plan extra travel time and use alternate routes to get to the I-215 east belt from Foothill Drive,” a UDOT representative wrote in a statement released Friday.

The ramp from westbound I-80 to Foothill Dr. and both lanes on northbound Foothill Dr. are now open after crews rebuilt the northbound Foothill Dr. bridge over Parleys Way.

Visit udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for updates on construction projects and traffic conditions.