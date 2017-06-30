Comcast has great news for Utah customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comcast is more than doubling the speed of its 'Performance 25' Xfinity® Internet tier for existing customers throughout Comcast service area in Utah at no additional cost. Customers can now enjoy download speeds of up to 55 Mbps on the rebranded 'Performance Plus' tier. These new speeds are effective immediately.

Earlier this month, Comcast launched Xfinity xFi, a new and personalized Wi-Fi experience that provides a simple digital dashboard for customers to set up their home Wi-Fi network, find their password, see what devices are connected, troubleshoot issues, set parental controls and even pause Wi-Fi access on their home network during dinner or bedtime.

To receive the new internet speeds, most customers only need to reset their modems by unplugging the equipment from the power outlet. Comcast will notify any customers who need to upgrade their equipment - those who currently have a modem from the company will not be charged to upgrade their equipment while those who own their own equipment will need to either purchase new equipment or lease a modem from Comcast to receive the increased speeds. For more information on the changes go here.