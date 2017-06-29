Where to watch fireworks in Utah for Independence Day 2017

Posted 5:38 pm, June 29, 2017, by

File: Fireworks.

A variety of cities and other venues are putting on fireworks displays for Independence Day in 2016. Most of the events included on the list are free to the public, but some require tickets. Click the link near each entry for complete details on each display. If you know of an Independence Day fireworks display not shown on this list, please email webmaster@fox13now.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Provo
Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium, tickets required | Link

Syracuse
Founders Park at dusk | Link

Tooele
Tooele High School Soccer Field at approximately 10 p.m. | Link

MONDAY, JULY 3

Centerville
Founders Park at 9:45 p.m. | Link

Logan
USU Maverik Stadium at dark, tickets for 2017 Freedom Fire Celebration required | Link

North Salt Lake
Eaglewood Golf Course at 10 p.m. | Link

Orem
Brent Brown Ballpark at 10 p.m., tickets for Orem Owlz game required | Link

West Bountiful
City Park at 10 p.m. | Link

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Brigham City
Rees Pioneer Park at dark | Link

Clearfield
Fisher Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Enoch
Old Enoch Park at approximately 10 p.m. | Link

Grantsville
Cherry Street Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Heber City
Memorial Hill at 10 p.m. | Link

Holladay
City Hall Park at 10:10 p.m. | Link

Hurricane
Hurricane Ball Fields at 10 p.m. | Link

Hyrum City
Hyrum City Soccer Fields at 10 p.m. | Link

Kaysville
Davis High School Field at 10 p.m. | Link

Layton
Layton Commons Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Lehi
Thanksgiving Point at 10 p.m. | Link

Murray
Murray Park Softball Field at 10 p.m. | Link

North Ogden
Barker Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Pleasant Grove
Discovery Park at dark | Link

Riverton
City Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Salt Lake City
Jordan Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Sandy
South Towne Promenade at 10 p.m. | Link

St. George
Legend Solar Stadium at 10 p.m., tickets for 99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration required | Link

West Jordan
Veterans Memorial Park at 10 p.m. | Link