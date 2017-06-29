× Where to watch fireworks in Utah for Independence Day 2017

A variety of cities and other venues are putting on fireworks displays for Independence Day in 2016. Most of the events included on the list are free to the public, but some require tickets. Click the link near each entry for complete details on each display. If you know of an Independence Day fireworks display not shown on this list, please email webmaster@fox13now.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Provo

Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium, tickets required | Link

Syracuse

Founders Park at dusk | Link

Tooele

Tooele High School Soccer Field at approximately 10 p.m. | Link

MONDAY, JULY 3

Centerville

Founders Park at 9:45 p.m. | Link

Logan

USU Maverik Stadium at dark, tickets for 2017 Freedom Fire Celebration required | Link

North Salt Lake

Eaglewood Golf Course at 10 p.m. | Link

Orem

Brent Brown Ballpark at 10 p.m., tickets for Orem Owlz game required | Link

West Bountiful

City Park at 10 p.m. | Link

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Brigham City

Rees Pioneer Park at dark | Link

Clearfield

Fisher Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Enoch

Old Enoch Park at approximately 10 p.m. | Link

Grantsville

Cherry Street Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Heber City

Memorial Hill at 10 p.m. | Link

Holladay

City Hall Park at 10:10 p.m. | Link

Hurricane

Hurricane Ball Fields at 10 p.m. | Link

Hyrum City

Hyrum City Soccer Fields at 10 p.m. | Link

Kaysville

Davis High School Field at 10 p.m. | Link

Layton

Layton Commons Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Lehi

Thanksgiving Point at 10 p.m. | Link

Murray

Murray Park Softball Field at 10 p.m. | Link

North Ogden

Barker Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Pleasant Grove

Discovery Park at dark | Link

Riverton

City Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Salt Lake City

Jordan Park at 10 p.m. | Link

Sandy

South Towne Promenade at 10 p.m. | Link

St. George

Legend Solar Stadium at 10 p.m., tickets for 99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration required | Link

West Jordan

Veterans Memorial Park at 10 p.m. | Link