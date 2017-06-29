Where to watch fireworks in Utah for Independence Day 2017
A variety of cities and other venues are putting on fireworks displays for Independence Day in 2016. Most of the events included on the list are free to the public, but some require tickets. Click the link near each entry for complete details on each display. If you know of an Independence Day fireworks display not shown on this list, please email webmaster@fox13now.com.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Provo
Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium, tickets required | Link
Syracuse
Founders Park at dusk | Link
Tooele
Tooele High School Soccer Field at approximately 10 p.m. | Link
MONDAY, JULY 3
Centerville
Founders Park at 9:45 p.m. | Link
Logan
USU Maverik Stadium at dark, tickets for 2017 Freedom Fire Celebration required | Link
North Salt Lake
Eaglewood Golf Course at 10 p.m. | Link
Orem
Brent Brown Ballpark at 10 p.m., tickets for Orem Owlz game required | Link
West Bountiful
City Park at 10 p.m. | Link
TUESDAY, JULY 4
Brigham City
Rees Pioneer Park at dark | Link
Clearfield
Fisher Park at 10 p.m. | Link
Enoch
Old Enoch Park at approximately 10 p.m. | Link
Grantsville
Cherry Street Park at 10 p.m. | Link
Heber City
Memorial Hill at 10 p.m. | Link
Holladay
City Hall Park at 10:10 p.m. | Link
Hurricane
Hurricane Ball Fields at 10 p.m. | Link
Hyrum City
Hyrum City Soccer Fields at 10 p.m. | Link
Kaysville
Davis High School Field at 10 p.m. | Link
Layton
Layton Commons Park at 10 p.m. | Link
Lehi
Thanksgiving Point at 10 p.m. | Link
Murray
Murray Park Softball Field at 10 p.m. | Link
North Ogden
Barker Park at 10 p.m. | Link
Pleasant Grove
Discovery Park at dark | Link
Riverton
City Park at 10 p.m. | Link
Salt Lake City
Jordan Park at 10 p.m. | Link
Sandy
South Towne Promenade at 10 p.m. | Link
St. George
Legend Solar Stadium at 10 p.m., tickets for 99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration required | Link
West Jordan
Veterans Memorial Park at 10 p.m. | Link