× Victim in West Wendover shooting taken to SLC hospital

WEST WENDOVER, Nev. — Police in West Wendover, Nevada hope someone can provide them with more information on a shooting that left one person seriously injured Thursday morning.

According to a statement from the West Wendover Police Department, officers responded to Elko Ave. at 12:26 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

Police said they found a male victim on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot to his leg. The victim was taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City, where he underwent surgery to remove at least one projectile that was lodged in his leg. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Through interviews with a witness and the shooting victim, officers learned two people were walking on the side of the road when they were approached by a white vehicle with dark tinted windows and Nevada license plates.

“One of the males in the car made a statement to the pedestrians prior to firing several rounds at them. The vehicle then sped away,” the statement said.

The witness didn’t know the make or model of the vehicle, but said there were at least three males inside, according to West Wendover Police.

Anyone with information that may help police in their investigation is urged to call the West Wendover Police Department at 775-664-2930 or the secret witness line at 775-664-3188.