Summer Safety—Keeping your kids hydrated

Now that school is out for the year, kids and families are spending more time outside. Any time you and your family are out this summer, especially if you have younger children, please remember that proper hydration is extremely important. Children are at a greater risk of dehydration than adults, and they don’t always recognize when they’re thirsty. However, there are a few ways to help keep everyone in your family healthy and hydrated.

Signs of dehydration in children

Headaches

Thirst

Cracked lips

Dry or sticky mouth

Constipation

Dark urine

Few bathroom breaks

Lethargy or drowsiness

Irritability

Tips to help keep your children hydrated

Freeze water bottles and bring them with you

Encourage your child to take drinks before, during, and after physical activity

If your kids don’t like water, try adding fruit slices

Allow your child to choose his/her own water bottle

Snack on high water content foods like watermelon and celery sticks

Be a role model and drink water with your children

Water is the best choice to keep your kids hydrated. Sugary sodas, fruit juice, and sports drinks don’t’ have many benefits and are often high in calories or can contain caffeine or artificial sweeteners.

If you notice signs of dehydration in your child, it’s important to get them out of the heat. Allow them to rehydrate and cool down before going back outside.