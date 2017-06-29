SLC Police seek help identifying suspect in bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police in Salt Lake City are asking the public for help as they attempt to identify and locate a man who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man pictured above entered a bank near 800 North Redwood Road around 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect demanded money and then left in an unknown direction. Police are uncertain if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The man is described as a white male who stands 6-feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He is clean hsaven and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a camouflage hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 801-799-3000. Police state: “Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Please start your text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department. Then include any relevant information. Reference: Case # 17-117062.”