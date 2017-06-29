× One killed, one critical in truck rollover on US 89 near Bear Lake

GARDEN CITY, Utah – One person is dead and another person is critically injured after a pickup truck pulling a trailer rolled on US 89 at mile post 498 near Bear Lake Thursday afternoon.

The roadway is closed; drivers should avoid the area at this time.

Officials said one person was thrown from the truck and the other person had to be cut out of the vehicle.

One victim died at the scene, the other was flown to the hospital at about 1 p.m.

The pickup truck pulling a two-ton dump trailer was the only vehicle involved.

Authorities have not confirmed what led to the rollover.

The names of those involved have not been released.