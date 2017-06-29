Loved ones speak after woman fatally shot in West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- After a fatal shooting in West Jordan Wednesday morning, the victim's family spent their Thursday going through old family photos and writing an obituary for 36-year-old Jill Lloyd.

Lloyd's ex, 33-year-old Andrew Larson, shot her in her car when she was stopped at the intersection of 7800 South 2700 West while on her way to work. Larson later drove out to Tooele County and fatally shot himself.

Lloyd's sister, Macey Smith, said Jill did not live an easy life.

“She did everything she possibly could do to see that little boy of hers, and he loved her and wanted to be with her again," she said.

Lloyd and Larson had been in a custody battle over their 10-year-old son for the entirety of his life. Her family said Lloyd made all of her court appearances, did things by the books, and had documented visitations; she saw her son every other week for two-hour intervals the last few years since she's been clean.

Tuesday night, Lloyd saw her son, then gave him back to his dad. She then called her mom, which was normal, but something was not right.

"She had gave my mom a phone call and said, ‘Mom, he was really… he scared me for some reason tonight,'" Smith said.

Nic Deluca, Lloyd's fiance, said it bothers him he wasn't there to protect her.

“I always made Jill a promise: he’ll never hurt you when I’m around. And, gosh dang it, I just wasn’t there. And that I have to live with," he said.

As for the boy now without parents, Deluca said they will do everything to be a part of his life. He said they don't want to completely take him away from his dad's side of the family; Deluca said he recognized the boy has been raised well by those relatives and gave credit where it is due.

The family welcomes all to a vigil July 5th at 8 p.m. at the cemetery in Spanish Fork after Lloyd's viewing. They hope more people speak out and stand up against domestic violence.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to assist Lloyd's family with funeral expenses.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.