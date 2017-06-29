IASIS Health Fix: Summer Safety – Keeping your kids hydrated

Topic: Summer Safety—Keeping your kids hydrated
Now that school is out for the year, kids and families are spending more time outside. Any time you and your family are out this summer, especially if you have younger children, please remember that proper hydration is extremely important. Children are at a greater risk of dehydration than adults, and they don’t always recognize when they’re thirsty. However, there are a few ways to help keep everyone in your family healthy and hydrated.
Signs of dehydration in children
- Headaches
- Thirst
- Cracked lips
- Dry or sticky mouth
- Constipation
- Dark urine
- Few bathroom breaks
- Lethargy or drowsiness
- Irritability
Tips to help keep your children hydrated
- Freeze water bottles and bring them with you
- Encourage your child to take drinks before, during, and after physical activity
- If your kids don’t like water, try adding fruit slices
- Allow your child to choose his/her own water bottle
- Snack on high water content foods like watermelon and celery sticks
- Be a role model and drink water with your children
Water is the best choice to keep your kids hydrated. Sugary sodas, fruit juice, and sports drinks don't' have many benefits and are often high in calories or can contain caffeine or artificial sweeteners. If you notice signs of dehydration in your child, it's important to get them out of the heat. Allow them to rehydrate and cool down before going back outside.