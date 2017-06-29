IASIS Health Fix: Summer Safety – Keeping your kids hydrated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Topic: Summer Safety—Keeping your kids hydrated

Now that school is out for the year, kids and families are spending more time outside. Any time you and your family are out this summer, especially if you have younger children, please remember that proper hydration is extremely important. Children are at a greater risk of dehydration than adults, and they don’t always recognize when they’re thirsty. However, there are a few ways to help keep everyone in your family healthy and hydrated.

Signs of dehydration in children

Headaches

Thirst

Cracked lips

Dry or sticky mouth

Constipation

Dark urine

Few bathroom breaks

Lethargy or drowsiness

Irritability

Tips to help keep your children hydrated