Chicken, Raspberry and Walnut Salad
- 4-5 cups lettuce, any kind
- 1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked, cut into bite size pieces
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1/2 cucumber, peeled, chopped
- 2 cups fresh raspberries, divided
- 1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/3 cup walnuts, chopped, toasted
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar or honey
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large serving bowl, combine the lettuce, chicken, celery, cucumber, half the raspberries, feta cheese, walnuts, salt and pepper.
In a blender, puree the remaining raspberries, vinegar, sugar or honey, salt and pepper. Stream in the olive oil. Pour the desired amount of dressing over the salad. Gently toss. Serve immediately. Note: Any remaining dressing can be stored in a covered jar in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.