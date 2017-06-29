Chicken, Raspberry and Walnut Salad

Posted 10:55 am, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 10:56AM, June 29, 2017
  • 4-5 cups lettuce, any kind
  • 1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked, cut into bite size pieces
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 1/2 cucumber, peeled, chopped
  • 2 cups fresh raspberries, divided
  • 1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1/3 cup walnuts, chopped, toasted
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sugar or honey
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large serving bowl, combine the lettuce, chicken, celery, cucumber, half the raspberries, feta cheese, walnuts, salt and pepper.

In a blender, puree the remaining raspberries, vinegar, sugar or honey, salt and pepper. Stream in the olive oil. Pour the desired amount of dressing over the salad. Gently toss. Serve immediately. Note: Any remaining dressing can be stored in a covered jar in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

