Woman killed in shooting in West Jordan, suspect on the run

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Police are searching for a suspect they say shot a woman multiple times, killing her in West Jordan Wednesday morning.

Officials said the suspect and a woman got into a fight near 7800 S. and 2700 W. at about 9 a.m.

A witness told Fox 13’s Scott McKane a man with a “big gun” got out of his vehicle, walked up and fired at least three times at very close range into the woman’s vehicle.

Authorities said she traveled a short distance before crashing into a tree where she was pronounced dead.

The violent altercation happened between two busy convenience stores that were filled with customers.

As for the suspect, witnesses said he drove through the 7-Eleven parking lot and sped off west on 7800 S.

Police said they have a description of the suspect’s vehicle but they want to confirm more information releasing it.

Officers have not said yet whether this was a case of road rage, a domestic situation or something else.

They are continuing to interview witnesses and gather information.

Authorities said drivers should avoid the area of 7800 S. and 2700 W. through the afternoon.

