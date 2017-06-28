Police ask Nephi residents to stay indoors as officers search for fugitive

NEPHI, Utah — The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is asking Nephi residents to stay indoors as officers search for a wanted fugitive.

The initial alert was issued around 6:16 p.m. and it asked residents in Nephi to stay inside as police searched for a fugitive.

An advisory posted at 7:40 p.m. stated that officers in the area of Center Street on the East side of Nephi are looking for Michael Dees, a wanted fugitive.

Dees is pictured above. The man was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt.

Police did not specify what Dees is wanted for, but they say anyone who sees the man should not approach him and should instead immediately call 911 to report the location.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.