Female LDS church employees may now wear pants; parents granted parental leave

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced new policies Wednesday for church employees.

For the first time, female church employees are now allowed to wear “professional pantsuits and dress slacks” and men may remove their suit jackets or sport coats in hot weather.

The church also announced they are now offering one week of paid parental leave for full-time, benefited employees. Mothers will receive this benefit in addition to the six weeks of paid medical maternity leave they will receive.

Other Human Resources announcements made Wednesday include the addition of a short-term disability program, a wellness program and the addition of a wellness center on the seventh floor of the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City.