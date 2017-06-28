× Utah DWR employee dies in truck rollover

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah – A rollover wreck has killed 31-year-old Jared Baker, a Utah Division of Wildlife Resources employee.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on Monday around 2:40 p.m. at 1190 N. State St. in Sigurd, Utah.

Sevier County EMTs, deputies, Utah Highway Patrol and Richfield Fire Department were dispatched to the rollover.

The DWR has confirmed Baker, a resident of Hyde Park, was the only person in the truck and died at the scene.

According to witnesses, the truck was traveling northbound when it went off the east side of the road and when it came back onto the pavement it flipped into the air and came down on the cab of the truck.

The DWR told Fox 13 Baker, a fish hatchery specialist, was on his way back to Cache Valley from a delivery when the accident occurred.

EMTs responded to the scene but were unable to pull the driver from the truck, so extrication was requested.

Despite life-saving efforts, Baker died from significant injuries sustained in the crash.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.