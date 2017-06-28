× Congressman Chaffetz joins Fox News as a contributor

NEW YORK – FOX News Channel has signed soon-to-be former Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) to a contributor role.

In this role he will offer political analysis across Fox News and FOX Business Network’s daytime and primetime programming.

He will start July 1, according to Fox News.

Prior to joining Fox News, Chaffetz represented Utah’s Third Congressional District beginning in November 2008 until his recent resignation effective June 30.

During his time as congressman, he served as the Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, was a member of the House Judiciary Committee. He also served on the Homeland Security Committee.

Chaffetz had an integral role in many government investigations, including the Fast and Furious gun-running scandal, the Benghazi terrorist attack, the IRS targeting scandal and the Secret Service investigation, Fox News reported.

Prior to running for Congress in 2008, Chaffetz worked as campaign manager and chief of staff to former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. (R).

Before his political career, Chaffetz worked in the local business community for 16 years, specializing in corporate communications work and later owning his own communications firm, Maxtera Utah Inc. He attended Brigham Young University, where he was a starting placekicker on the football team and later graduated with a B.A. in communications.

Information from Fox News.