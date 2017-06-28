Black Bean, Corn and Avocado Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 (15 oz.) cans no-salt added black beans, rinsed and drained

2 ears of corn, cooked, cooled, kernels cut off the cob

1 green or red bell pepper, diced

1/2 medium white onion, diced

1 serrano or jalapeno, diced (optional)

2 limes, zest and juice

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 avocados, seed removed, chopped

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Combine the first 8 ingredients Through cilantro) in a large serving bowl with no salt seasoning and pepper. Mix all ingredients together. Carefully fold in avocado. Once avocado is mixed in, serve immediately. Note: The mixture can be covered and refrigerated up to a day before serving and before avocado is added.

Serve alone as a salad or as a salsa with tortilla chips or on top of a protein, such as chicken, beef, fish, eggs or pork.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute