3 Great Family Hiking Spots Near Ogden

Are you looking to break in your hiking boots that are collecting dust in your closet? Holin Wilbanks, of Weber Pathways a non-profit dedicated to promoting and building trails in weber county shares her 3 favorite hikes near ogden.

#1 Pineview Loop Pathway

This 16 mile loop around Pineview Reservoir is perfect for hikers and bikers. Picnicking, Camping, Shopping, and Boating are all close to the tail and connect the towns of Eden and Huntsville. Click here for more info.

#2 Malan's Peak Trail

Malan's Peak also know as Malan's Basin is a 9.5 mile moderate hike. This is a dog friendly hike and great for viewing flowers and local wildlife. This trail can be reached by the 29th and 27th street trail heads in Ogden.

#3 The Centennial Trail

The Centennial Trail, is a 27-mile loop around Ogden that includes the Ogden River Parkway and the Bonneville Shoreline Trial. Popular with families and commuters the trail is perfect for an evening bike ride or long runs. All sections of the trail were completed in spring 2017.

If you would like to find more information or maps of ogden trials click here.