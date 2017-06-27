× Prank ends in SWAT situation at 94-year-old woman’s home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – SWAT responds to a call from a person threatening take their own life after they killed their parents. After responding they find it had been a not-so-harmless prank.

West Valley City SWAT wants you help in finding the person responsible for that prank phone call.

Police were called just before midnight from someone claiming he’d shot his parents, and would kill himself next.

SWAT arrived and shut down the area to contain the situation. But when officers approached the house the person who answered ended up being a 94- year -old woman.

“It appears as though that this is a swatting incident where someone spoofs a phone number and makes it appear as though there is an emergency and there`s not one,” West Valley Police Lt. Robert Hamilton said. “We were able to make contact with the resident who was a female in her mid 90s who was very scared and upset about what had happened.”

Lt. Hamilton says they’ve had these types of calls before from kids playing jokes on other people, but say this has been especially upsetting for them.

If you have any information about the identity of the caller, contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000