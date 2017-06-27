Man caught on camera stealing milk off porches in Taylorsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE – Someone is stealing milk off people’s porches in Taylorsville. It may sound silly, but Unified Police are taking the crime very seriously.

Home surveillance video catches the culprit grabbing four fresh bottles of milk from a cooler on a porch near 6200 South 2700 West.

“We’ve had a lot of thefts focused on Winder Dairy products over the last little while,” said Lt. Brian Lohrke with Unified Police Department.

The thief made the rounds at three homes where Winder Farms just dropped off deliveries.

According to residents, only saw the surveillance video posted on Facebook, did they realize those deliveries had come and gone before they even knew it. Other neighbors reported missing chocolate milk, and veggie snack packs.

Police say it’s a crime of opportunity and thieves are targeting any type of item they can easily grab off porches.

While the stolen goods in these cases may not amount to much, police say they take it very seriously. If caught, a suspect can do real jail time.

“The underlying issue of this is that the criminals we’re catching committing these crimes are drug addicted. That is not a joke to anybody,” said Lohrke.

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information about this case, please call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.