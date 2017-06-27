× Heber City bounce house operator now facing child pornography charges

HEBER CITY, Utah — A Heber City business owner who was arrested after he was accused of sexually abusing at least two children is now facing child pornography charges.

Bryce Johnson, 33, faces twenty second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a document filed Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a search warrant was served at Johnson’s home on June 7.

As a result of the search, investigators seized devices capable of “digital media access” and discovered pornographic images of pre-pubescent children, some of whom were engaged in sexual acts, according to the affidavit.

Johnson operated a bounce house business and also taught ice skating lessons at the Midway City Ice Rink under a company called “Fun Stuff, LLC.”