× Search for four missing people in Mueller Park Canyon

MUELLER PARK CANYON, Utah — A search and rescue operation was underway Monday evening for four hikers in Mueller Park Canyon.

The Davis County Sheriff’s office said four adults went for a hike in City Creek Canyon and somehow ended up on the Bountiful side.

Three of the hikers are in their 30’s, one is in his 60’s.

The Sheriff’s office says the people are not injured, but just lost and disoriented, and perhaps suffering from dehydration.

Searchers have told the people to stay put and a rescue crew will be able to help them out of the canyon soon.