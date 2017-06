LAYTON, Utah — Layton police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old boy named Kade.

A tweet from the Layton Police department describes Kade as being 5’7″ tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light colored t-shirt and basketball shorts.

If you have any information about Kade, please contact Layton police.