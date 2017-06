× Brush fire evacuates business in Magna, firefighters asking for help containing flames

MAGNA, Utah – A brush fire in Magna has evacuated at least one business and authorities are requesting help fighting the flames.

Fire crews were called to brush fire near 2330 S. and 7200 W. at about 2 p.m. Monday.

The fire is west of the Continental Steel Company.

Authorities said there is a propane tank in a field near the fire.