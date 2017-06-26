× 20-year-old arrested for 11 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor

WEBER COUNTY, Utah – Nicholas Alan Johnson is being charged with 11 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to the police report, one of the two victims, reported to her therapist that she had been raped early Thursday morning by 20-year-old Johnson, a friend of her older brother.

Police say she disclosed forced oral and vaginal sex in his car twice last week and this had been an ongoing issue since February.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office received the report that day and began collecting evidence for a sexual assault investigation.

The victim disclosed that on Thursday night she, her brother and Johnson had decided to go to McDonald’s to get food. She stated she got in the car with Johnson, who then left the house without waiting for her brother.

According to her statement, on the way to McDonald’s Johnson stopped the car and proceeded to have oral and vaginal sex with her.

Her brother stated, while driving to McDonald’s alone, Johnson called him and told him he was having car troubles and needed jumper cables. The brother claimed he headed home to look for jumper cables, but then received another call approximately ten minutes later from Johnson saying his car had started.

After regrouping and eating at McDonald’s, her brother stated that while he was using the restroom, the pair again left together.

The victim claims Johnson again stopped the car and made her have sex with him. She disclosed that Johnson did not use a condom during either incident.

According to the victims statement she had sexual relations with Johnson six to eight times beginning in February. All times but one occurring in his vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for Johnson’s car and it was towed to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Johnson was contacted by officers at his apartment in Layton and he was brought in for questioning. The record states Johnson confessed to having sex with the victim twice the previous week and several times around February.

Johnson also confessed to three accounts of oral sex with a friend of the first victim, another 14-year-old, while he and the victims were together.

Police records state Johnson denied that any of the sexual encounters with either victim were forced.

Johnson was booked into jail for 11 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to the police report. In total police say Johnson confessed to 8 incidents with first 14-year-old victim and 3 incidents with the second.