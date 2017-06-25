Photos: Brian Head Fire burns on thousands of acres in southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH — The Brian Head Fire is burning on more than 40,000 acres Sunday and several cabins have been destroyed.

Hundreds of people have had to evacuate in recent days as a result of the fire, which is 8% contained as of Sunday.

