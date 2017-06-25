Fire near Genola 100% contained after burning 2,252 acres

GENOLA, Utah — Fire crews worked to protect a home north of Genola Sunday, and video shows an aircraft dropping retardant very near the structure.

The Genola Volunteer Fire Department posted the video and says their crews along with firefighters from Salem and Utah County worked to protect that home.

The Lincoln Beach Fire began Friday, and Jason Curry of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands said as of Sunday the fire is 100 percent contained. The blaze burned an estimated 2,252 acres.

A total of 175 firefighters battled the blaze at one point, though many of those resources were reassigned to other areas as containment grew.