Unified Police seek help identifying man suspected in 4 robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected in at least four robberies, the most recent of which was at a credit union on Redwood Road Friday.

Police say the male suspect entered the Cyprus Credit Union at 5750 South Redwood Road around 11:10 a.m. Friday and carried out a robbery. They say he may have had a firearm under his shirt.

According to the Unified Police Department, the man matches the description of the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Metro PCS store in West Valley City about an hour before the robbery at the credit union.

Police say the man is also a suspect in two other bank robberies.

The man is described as Caucasian male in his mid 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, a blue baseball hat, sunglasses, blue or black basketball shorts, and dark tennis shoes. He is pictured in the surveillance footage above and in the collage of screen captures below.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Det. Brent Adamson with UPD's Violent Crimes Unit at 385-468-9812.