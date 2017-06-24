× Search and rescue locates hikers missing in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Search and rescue crews responded to the Red Pine Area Saturday for a mother and daughter who got lost while hiking.

Ken Hansen of the Unified Police Department said a mother and daughter, ages 62 and 42, went hiking earlier Saturday and got lost. Just before 9 p.m. police confirmed the missing women had been located and will be airlifted off the mountain soon.

The pair called family members for help after getting lost, and those relatives then called police.

While the exact condition of the hikers is unknown, at this time there have been no reports of injury.

