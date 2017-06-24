× Men caught and charged with armed robbery after fleeing police

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Police were led on a brief pursuit early this morning after responding to an armed robbery report .

Around 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the Walmart at 56th and 200 S. searching for a fleeing vehicle. According to Lt. Steve Burke, West Valley Police got the report of an aggravated robbery by two 40-to-50 year old white males.

Using spikes officers were able to successfully slow the vehicle by 8000 S. and 700 W. where suspects then fled, reported officers. Suspects were found shorty after in a nearby house’s back yard.

According to Burke, one suspect was cooperative while the other was not. The K-9 unit responsible for locating them ended up biting the uncooperative suspect who sustained minor injuries, say reports.

Officers say they had originally received reports that the suspects had a small revolver, but found no weapons at the scene.

Police told Fox 13 they are now writing a search warrant to search the vehicle for the weapon.

No names have been released as officers say they are still working on positive identification.

The men are now facing armed robbery charges.