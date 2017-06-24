Memorial concert celebrates life of Utah man killed in London terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOUNTIFUL - In lieu of a funeral, Bountiful City and the Cochran family held a concert Saturday in memory of Kurt Cochran, the Utah man killed in a London terror attack on March 22nd.

Kurt was influential in the lives of many musicians, and all of the performers had worked with him at some point.

Kurt was just 54 years old when he was hit and killed by a terrorist who drove a SUV into the crowd. Kurt’s wife, Melissa, was severely injured in the attack but was able to attend Saturday's event.

“Its just day-by-day, it’s obviously very difficult, I've lost my husband, but if I can just use this to portray his love for people and his big heart and just forgiveness and kindness to everybody: then that’s what I'm going to do,” said Melissa Cochran.

One of the guests at Saturday's event came all the way from London. First responder Keith Malda saved Melissa’s life the day of the attack and came to show his support for what he calls his inspirational friend.

Melissa and Kurt were in London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Melissa says she doesn’t hold on to hate for the terrorist because she knows Kurt wouldn’t want that.