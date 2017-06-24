× Fire on 10 acres threatening structures near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews are responding to a fire on 10 acres near Strawberry Reservoir, and the blaze is threatening structures.

Fire officials first tweeted about the fire at 4:40 p.m. and stated that firefighters are on the way.

The tweet states the fire is threatening structures as it burns on an estimated 10 acres near Strawberry Reservoir, but no further details were immediately available.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.