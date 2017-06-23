Security camera appears to show cat being killed with bow and arrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Bob Kocon treats his cats like part of the family.

So he was devastated back on May 8 when he let his 7-year-old cat, "Spooky," out at night because Spooky never returned.

"We were crying and paranoid for weeks, depressed," Kocon told Fox 8.

Bob and his wife went door-to-door searching for Spooky.

They said they were not prepared for what a neighbor’s security camera captured.

"You can see Spooky went outside at night," Kocon said. "Then somebody went by on a bike and turned around, pulled a bow and arrow out of his bag and shot him right at the end of the driveway."

The video shows that same man return a few minutes later to pick up what appears to be the cat’s limp body.

The Kocons say they filed a report with the Brooklyn Police Department.

Meantime, they are warning all animal lovers in the neighborhood to be on alert for the alleged cat killer.

"We have to get this guy off the streets," Kocon said.