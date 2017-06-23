Relieved sighs greet roll-out of 2-ply at UVU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM - After years of student and faculty requests, Utah Valley University is finally making the switch from 1-ply to 2-ply toilet paper.

“It’s something that our student body has made jokes about, it’s something that we've heard references to for a long time,” said Layton Shumway, a UVU campus spokesperson.

It’s been the topic of tweets, YouTube videos, articles and even an online petition.

“…it was a decision we made to, you know, keep costs down, try to make sure that we were providing as affordable of an experience as possible: that’s really important to us," Shumway said. "But, its something that, now that it makes sense for us to make this change, we're really happy to see this reaction."

UVU currently has an enrollment of more than 35,000 students, a number expected to grow beyond 40,000 by 2020.

Shumway says it will take some time to “roll out” the new 2-ply toilet paper, as they don’t want to just throw away their 1-ply stock. But, he says every bathroom will have the upgrade by Fall semester.

See below for the full YouTube video featured in this report: