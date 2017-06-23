Police are looking for a suspect in Sandy bank robbery

SANDY – Police are looking for a bank robber in Sandy city.

On Saturday around 3:00 p.m. an unknown male entered the Utah First Credit Union at 9213 South Quarry Bend Drive and demanded money from the teller. No weapons were seen or threatened but he did leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 5’9” tall with a medium build. At the time he was wearing a yellow baseball hat turned backwards, white sunglasses, a gray button up shirt with rolled up sleeves over a gray T-shirt, gray pants, and white tennis shoes. Police believe he approached the scene from the Lowes parking lot and left on foot in the same direction.

If you have any information contact the Sandy Police Department at 801-799-3000.