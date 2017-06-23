× One dead after crash at 3300 South and Highland Drive

MILLCREEK, Utah — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash at 3300 South and Highland Drive Friday.

Det. Ken Hansen of the Unified Police Department confirms one person was killed in the crash. UPD first reported the incident around 4:30 p.m.

Hansen said a Subaru was headed westbound on 3300 South and ran a red light, striking a Lexus. The Subaru then crossed into incoming traffic before hitting a building.

At least one person was killed in the crash. It was not clear if anyone else was injured.

The intersection was closed after the crash, but as of about 5:20 p.m. all lanes were open again.

The deceased has not yet been identified. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.