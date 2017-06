Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOUNTIFUL, Utah - One Utah Resident killed in a London terror attack will be remembered this weekend. But instead of a traditional funeral, Kurt Cochran will be memorialized in song.

His wife Melissa survived the ISIS attack on Westminster Bridge and has invited his family and fellow musicians to perform in the Bountiful Park memorial concert.

It's from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

For more details check out the event's Facebook page.