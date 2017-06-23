Hearts 4 Paws: Talley, a Jack Russel Chihuahua mix needs a home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Talley is a 5-6 lb Jack Russell Chihuahua mix female. She is three years old. She has some anxiety and is on some anxiety medication, prescribed by her vet. When she's in a home where she feels comfortable she does not need the medication, it's only in a new surrounding but when she gets to know you she's a sweetheart. She has the energy of a Jack Russell but is the size of a teacup chihuahua. She's obviously had a lot of trauma in her life and is looking for someone that has patience and understanding and can give her the love and support that she needs. Her adoption fee is $200 and she comes microchipped and current on all of her vaccinations. She is great with other dogs, cats, and kids and is doggie door trained.

To find a pet that needs a home check out hearts4paws.org