Edamame Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 Cups Edamame beans , steamed

4 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

1/2 Onion, diced 2 Garlic Cloves, crushed

1 Tbsp Fresh grated Ginger

1 large Red Bell Pepper, diced

2 Cups Fresh Corn kernels

2 Green Onions, sliced

Sautee the onions, garlic, ginger until aromatic. Add the bell peppers and cook until tender. Add the corn and cook for 3 minutes. Add the edamame and set aside

For the dressing

1 Tbsp Sesame Oil

1 tsp Sambal (garlic chili sauce)

1 Tbsp Soy Sauce

2 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

Mix all ingredients together and toss with the salad, season if necessary and refrigerate. Always better overnight.