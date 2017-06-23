Edamame Salad

4 Cups Edamame beans , steamed
4 Tbsp Vegetable Oil
1/2 Onion, diced
2 Garlic Cloves, crushed
1 Tbsp Fresh grated Ginger
1 large Red Bell Pepper, diced
2 Cups Fresh Corn kernels
2 Green Onions, sliced
Sautee the onions, garlic, ginger until aromatic. Add the bell peppers and cook until tender. Add the corn and cook for 3 minutes. Add the edamame and set aside
For the dressing
1 Tbsp Sesame Oil
1 tsp Sambal (garlic chili sauce)
1 Tbsp Soy Sauce
2 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
Mix all ingredients together and toss with the salad, season if necessary and refrigerate. Always better overnight.
Sponsor: Roth Living