Crews respond to wildfire near Payson

PAYSON, Utah – Fire crews are responding to a wildfire in Utah County Friday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the blaze is in the area of 6663 South Lincoln Beach in Genola. Fox 13 first heard report of the fire around 3:30 p.m.

Genola is a small town in Utah County west of Payson.

Brush units are working on protecting radio towers on top of the mountain.

At this time there are no reports of injuries. It is not clear how the fire started.

Fox 13 has reached out to fire authorities for more information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.