PROVO, Utah -- Tanner Mangum is ready to lead the BYU Cougars as quarterback this season, and he says he feels more comfortable in that role now than he did when he was thrust into the starting spot two years ago.

Fox 13's Rebecca Cade spoke with Mangum, head coach Kalani Sitake and others Friday about the upcoming football season, see the video above for those interviews.