Utah DEQ: boil order lifted for some areas in Torrey

TORREY, Utah – The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the boil order has been lifted in Torrey.

However, there are some exceptions.

Residences and businesses northeast of Broken Spur are still under the boil order.

Health officials said, depending on the test results, the boil order may be lifted Friday.

Torrey boil order lifted with the EXCEPTION of residencies and businesses NORTH EAST of the Broken Spur. Tests results may lift tomorrow. — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) June 22, 2017

UPDATE: Boil order lifted in Torrey. @utahdeq water tested safe. Tanks filling. https://t.co/Vtlj1gurvU — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) June 22, 2017