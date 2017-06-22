Traffic Alert: I-215 WB closing near Parleys Canyon this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY – The westbound lanes of Interstate 215 will be closed near Parleys Canyon this weekend.

The Utah Department of Transportation said westbound I-215 will close between Foothill Drive and the westbound I-80 junction near 2300 East starting Friday at 9 p.m. and reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

During this closure, drivers will be detoured onto eastbound I-80 at Exit 2.

Travelers will continue east up Parleys Canyon to Exit 132 (Mount Aire Road), to turn around onto westbound I-80.

This detour route is about eight miles long; heavy congestion and delays are expected.

UDOT said drivers should plan ahead by allowing extra travel time or using alternate routes and avoiding this section of I-215.

This closure will allow crews to break up the existing concrete and pave over it with new asphalt as part of a major pavement maintenance project on I-80 and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake City, UDOT said.

Also, I-80 is reduced to one lane in each direction on weeknights between 1300 East and the I-80/I-215 split as part of this project.

