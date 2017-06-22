× Teen sentenced for stabbing incident at Mountain View High School

PROVO, Utah — A teen who pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder in connection with an incident at Mountain View High School last November was given his sentence Thursday.

A judge sentenced 16-year-old Luke Christian Dollahite to 10 years to life in prison, which he’ll serve after he’s finished serving in the juvenile system at age 21. Dollahite will receive credit for the time served in the juvenile system toward his prison sentence.

Dollahite is accused of walking into Orem’s Mountain View High School on November 15, 2016 with knives, a bo-staff and other items to “inflict physical violence against others,” police wrote in charging documents. The court documents reveal Dollahite walked into the men’s locker room and began stabbing people at random.

Five students were stabbed in the incident, police said, and Dollahite also stabbed himself.

In April, Dollahite reached a plea deal in adult court, in which he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated murder in adult court and four other counts in juvenile court. The deal allowed Dollahite to remain in the custody of the juvenile system while he’s still eligible.

“I’m sorry to my victims, to my family and to my community. What I’ve done is terrible beyond description. If I could go back and undo it I would,” Dollahite said in court Thursday.

FOX 13 typically does not name juvenile defendants. However, Dollahite was bound over to the adult court system in an agreement with prosecutors.

