× Fireworks restrictions in place for 5 counties in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Forester has announced fire restrictions in five northern Utah counties.

Meanwhile, firework tents have been popping up across the state and are open for business Friday.

“We have a small window, so we prepare for this basically the whole year,” said Matt Shadle, Executive Director of Mad Matt’s at 90th South and State Street in Sandy.

Thousands of boxes packed with fireworks are making their way onto the shelves at Mad Matt’s as they get ready for firework season.

“This is what keeps us going throughout the rest of the year,” Shadle said.

Shadle expects firework sales to go off with a boom when tents across the valley open for business Friday. But there’s one problem.

“Mother Nature has not been very nice this year,” Shadle said.

Which means fire restrictions are in place.

“Everybody gets a little bit anxious when they see fireworks stands going up, that’s the time of year when this business starts churning,” said Jason Curry with the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands. “Right now we’re seeing any ignition results in explosive fire growth.”

Already five counties are seeing restrictions in unincorporated private and state lands. They include areas within Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah counties. Those restrictions apply not only to fireworks, but also to open fires and smoking.

“We’re seeing more restrictions than we saw last year because the danger is higher than last year,” said Ted Black, Chief Deputy for the Utah State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The goal is to prevent this tragedy.

“How would you like the Fourth of July to be the memory of the worst disaster of your life?” Black asked.

The majority of people may handle fireworks safely, but Shadle says it’s the small handful who aren’t that ruin it for everyone.

“That’s what’s terrible: We want everyone to have a good, safe holiday,” Shadle said.

Police and fire crews across Northern Utah will be patrolling. If you’re caught breaking these restrictions, you could spend up to six months in jail and get a fine up to a thousand dollars.

You can see if your home is in a restricted area by clicking here.