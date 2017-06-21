× Wendover woman missing, considered endangered

WENDOVER, Utah – Police are looking a 33-year-old Wendover woman who they believe is being held against her will.

Rebecca Ziglar was last seen on June 11 with Jason ‘Bama’ Wright, 30.

Rebecca’s father, Bill Ziglar, told Fox 13 News that his daughter and Wright had dated for years but Rebecca recently ended the relationship.

“She’s an angel in distress. I know he has done something to her,” Bill Ziglar, told Fox 13 News.

Ziglar believes Wright could be planning to flee to Canada with his daughter.

If you have information about their whereabouts, contact the Wendover Police Department at 435-665-7010.