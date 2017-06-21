The 3 Best Splash Pads in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melinda Miller from The Salt Project Blog rounded up her top 3 favorite splash pads in Utah. The best part is - they are all free!

1. Town Square Splash Pad in St. George, UT: Natural look, beautifully designed. Slow moving stream mimics nature, toddlers can crawl around without getting sprayed in the face. Has shooting fountains as well. Right in the center of town.

2. Wardle Fields Splash Pad in Bluffdale, UT: Utah's newest splash pad. Huge area gets less crowded, also has standing water that kids can run through. Man-made waterfall and mini geysers. Amazing, modern play place adjacent to the pad.

3. Ellison Park Splash Pad in Layton, UT: Big kids' favorite place. "Mini water park," only free splash pad in Utah with a slide and elevated platform to climb and play on. Largest giant water dump bucket we've seen.